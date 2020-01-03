ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Mall on Friday announced a new Youth Escort Policy that will go into effect on Jan. 17.
The new policy requires all mall visitors under age 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 years of age or older on Friday and Saturday nights after 5 p.m. The policy can also be implemented at any other day and time at the discretion of management when deemed necessary, the mall’s website states.
The Youth Escort Policy is intended to curtail the “rising number of unsupervised youths hanging out at Asheville Mall and related disturbances,” Asheville Mall management said.
A large fight involving youths on Dec. 28 forced the mall to close early. Asheville police said Friday they had been working with the
Department of Juvenile Justice to file five petitions against the juveniles suspected in the case.
The mall said the “conduct of unsupervised youth and young adults has created an uncomfortable atmosphere for mall visitors and an increasing security challenge.”
