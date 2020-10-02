ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police arrested a man accused of breaking and entering into a home on LaMancha Dr.
Police say the suspect, Shannon Ryan Hagerty of Asheville reportedly entered the victim's home while the victim was there and threatened the victim.
Hagerty was arrested without incident at his house by Asheville police. He has been charged with breaking and entering and intent to terrorize. He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention with a $10,000 bond.
(1) comment
dumb@ss is lucky that he was not shot dead and zipped up .
