Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man they say forced his way into a home and fired several shots on July 21.
Police say around 4 p.m. that day, they arrived to an apartment on Short Michigan Avenue in west Asheville for a report of shots fired.
Officers say the suspect, now identified as 30-year-old Calvin Donte Ostrander, forced his way into the occupied home and fired a number of rounds into the walls and floor before fleeing the scene.
Police say luckily no one inside the home was injured in the assault.
Ostrander was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Section and uniformed officers on Tunnel Road Thursday afternoon. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.
Ostrander is charged with the following:
- No Operators License (M)
- Breaking and Entering to Terrorize or Injure (F)
- 2 counts of Assault by Pointing a Gun (M)
- Discharge Firearm in the City
- Communicating Threats (M)
He is currently in the custody of the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
(1) comment
speedy trial and hanging . done .
