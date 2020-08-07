Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man they say was found carrying a firearm and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to police, 23-year-old Xavier Kilo Swinton, was arrested in the Black Street area around 5 p.m. on Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say the department has received multiple complaints from community members in the Black Street area about drug sales and gun violence.
Officers say Swinton's arrest is the result of proactive patrol efforts in the area following these complaints.
Since the beginning of this year, APD has responded to 343 calls for service due to a gun discharge. Police say there have been 29 victims who have been shot in Asheville since January 1, 2020.
The Asheville Police Department says they are committed to addressing gun violence in the community.
More news: Oconee Co. deputies say woman reported missing on July 20, found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.