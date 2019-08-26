Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man, accused of murdering a female co-worker in the summer of 2018, is expected in court Monday for a plea hearing.
21-year-old Derek Shawn Pendergraft was indicted for first degree murder and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse resulting in the death of his co-worker Sara Ellis in July of 2018.
Court documents indicate a plead deal was made earlier in the month of August, though the details surrounding the deal weren't publicly released.
Back in December, Pendergraft appeared in court to have his charge of second degree murder upgraded to first degree murder.
Previously it was said that if convicted, he could face life in prison for the charge. Since the plea is not yet public, there's no word on how this will impact his sentence.
No less than life in prison. Sexual assault and murder = life sentence!
