Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man they say stabbed a victim multiple times following an argument.
According to officers, around 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, police responded to a reported stabbing on Patton Avenue in the downtown area.
Police say, when they arrived they found a male victim suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds to his throat and neck.
The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for emergency surgery where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Police say after interviewing a number of witnesses the suspect was apprehended several blocks away. Investigators say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Larry Holmes, was involved in an argument with the victim when he suddenly stabbed the victim multiple times.
Holmes is charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.
