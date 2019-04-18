RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Daniel Roberts of Asheville just brought home six figures in the NC Education Lottery, and now he's planning a dream vacation for his 92-year-old grandmother and family with the $250,000 he scratched off on a day off.
Roberts says he stopped to get gas for his lawn mower from his workplace, George's Mini Market on Old County Home Road in Asheville, purchasing a Hit $500 ticket.
“I took it back to my truck to scratch it,” Roberts said. “I cranked on the AC because it was hot outside. I scratched the ticket and started shaking when I saw what I won.”
“My grandmother is my life,” he said. “All she wants is to go somewhere pretty, so I’m going to make that happen.”
Roberts claimed his prize Thursday, which totals out to $176,876 after required federal and state tax withholdings. Aside from the trip, he plans on using some of the money to fix up his house.
The NC Education Lottery says they launched the $5 ticket in July 2018 with six top prizes of $250,000. NCEL says Roberts' victory is the last of those prizes, so the lottery will now take steps to end the game.
NCEL also says ticket sales from games like the Hit $500 make it possible for them to raise more than $670 million per year for education, with $11.8 million of those being directed to Buncombe County.
