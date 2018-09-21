ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - 37-year-old Jonathan Bedrosian faces up to 4 years and 8 months behind bars after assaulting an Asheville police officer at a motel in May.
On Friday, the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office announced Bedrosian was sentenced following a guilty plea on Thursday.
On May 11, officers responded to an incident at the In Town Motor Lodge after receiving reports of a man screaming and damaging property. Lt. Michael Lamb arrived and spoke with a motel manager, who identified Bedrosian as the man causing the disturbance.
Lt. Lamb went to Bedrosian's room to try and remove him from the property, where he heard Bedrosian causing the disturbance.
An APD crisis team tried to de-escalate the situation, while Bedrosian continued breaking things inside the room. Despite having a master key, they could not get into the room.
Lt. Lamb then went to the back of the motel and climbed a balcony to get into the room from a window, and found the door only for Bedrosian to charge at him, stabbing and slashing the officer.
During the struggle, Lt. Lamb's service weapon was fired three times, striking Bedrosian and prompting Lamb to request medical assistance.
Lt. Lamb suffered open wounds on his head, including a deep cut to an earlobe that required stitches.
The D.A. says body camera footage confirmed the chain of events.
The North Carolina SBI assisted in the investigation.
