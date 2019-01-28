ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County District Attorney announced Monday that a man accused of attempted murder back in 2015 has plead guilty.
Victor Aguirre Soto, 52, of Asheville pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first degree murder. He was charged after a shooting incident that occurred on September 7, 2015.
The incident stemmed from an argument between Soto and his neighbors at a mobile home park on Rock Hill Road in South Asheville.
Alma Munoz was shot in the arm while her husband, Jose Luis Avila, sustained multiple gunshot wounds- one in the head.
A judge sentenced Soto to serve 13-16 years (157-201 months) in the NC Department of Adult Corrections.
