Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man pleaded guilty yo murder in the death of his female co-worker in the summer of 2018 during a plea hearing on Monday.
22-year-old Derek Shawn Pendergraft was indicted for first degree murder and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse resulting in the death of his co-worker Sara Ellis in July of 2018.
On Monday, the US Attorney's office said Pendergraft pleaded guilty to all three of those charges.
Pendergraft and Ellis worked together at the Pisgah Inn along the Blue Ridge Parkway. In his plea agreement, Pendergraft admitted to killing Ellis "during the perpetration of aggravated sexual abuse."
Pendergraft was initially charged with second degree murder, but the charge was upgraded in December 2018.
As part of Pendergraft's plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. That sentence will be issued at a later date.
(1) comment
No less than life in prison. Sexual assault and murder = life sentence!
