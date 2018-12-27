ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man said a raccoon that ran into his home through the doggy-door tested positive for rabies.
Harry Burke said he was sitting at home with his son on December 21 when his dog came running into the house through a doggy door and a raccoon followed.
Burke said the raccoon was chasing the dog and shrieking.
Once in the house, the Burkes’ cat got spooked and ran off, prompting the raccoon to chase after it.
Burke said he and his son were able to wrangle the raccoon into a bathroom and lock it inside while they called Animal Control.
Animal Control was able to get the animal in a cage and it was sent off for rabies testing.
The test came back positive, prompting officials to issue this rabies warning in Buncombe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.