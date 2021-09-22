ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- An Asheville man was sentenced to serve 219 to 275 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including second-degree murder, according to Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams.
In addition to the second degree murder charge, the DA says that Seth Adam Coe also plead guilty to felony death by a motor vehicle, two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and left of center.
The charges originated from an incident in January of 2020 when Coe collided with a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country while driving alone Hwy. 70, killing one woman and seriously injuring two children, according to the DA.
The District Attorney says that investigations revealed that Coe did not attempt to brake at any point during the incident.
According to the DA, a a blood sample form Coe revealed that methamphetamine, fentanyl and amphetamine were in his system.
