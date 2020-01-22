ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville City Schools announced that due to a mechanical issue, Asheville Middle School is without heat.
The City says that as a precaution, the school will be on a two-our delay Thursday, January 23. Buses will be running their normal routes, just two hours later.
A grab and go breakfast will be provided for students when they arrive.
Due to a mechanical issue, Asheville Middle School is currently without heat. With the safety of our students and staff members in mind, Asheville Middle School will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Thursday, January 23rd. pic.twitter.com/8gbU51Iscd— Asheville City Schools (@AVLCitySchools) January 23, 2020
