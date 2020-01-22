School generic
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville City Schools announced that due to a mechanical issue, Asheville Middle School is without heat. 

The City says that as a precaution, the school will be on a two-our delay Thursday, January 23. Buses will be running their normal routes, just two hours later. 

A grab and go breakfast will be provided for students when they arrive. 

