Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect wanted for a shooting that left one person critically injured in Feb. is now in custody, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said that a suspect named Christopher Terry Tandy was wanted for first degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said the incident happened on Feb. 17 around 7:25 p.m. on South French Broad Avenue. We were told the shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was inside a vehicle when the shooting took place and drove himself to the area of Park Square.
Police in the area located the 29-year-old victim saying he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. We're told he was transported to Mission Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Tandy was described by police as measuring about five feet, nine inches in height and weighting around 238 pounds with black medium length dreadlocks.
The department said Tandy was located on July 30 and is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $915,000 secured bond.
