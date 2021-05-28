ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are asking for help from the community to locate 17-year-old Brianna Freeman, a missing juvenile.
Officers say that Freeman was last seen on May 24, 2021, near Bingham Road.
Officers describe Freeman as 5'4" and around 128 pounds. She has bright pink colored hair and green/hazel eyes, according to officers.
She was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray/black jogger pants and tennis shoes. She was also carrying a black sweatshirt, according to officers.
The Asheville Police Department asks that anyone with information please call (828) 252-1110. People can also send an anonymous tip by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store) or by texting TIP2APD followed by their tip to the number 847411.
More news: Officers: Man arrested after inflicting "bodily harm upon his 7 week old"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.