ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville officers are looking for Neicee Sherrill, a 15-year-old who went missing near Atkinson Street last month.
Officers said Sherrill was last seen on September 1 near Atkinson Street wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, jeans, and brown sandals.
Officers described Sherrill as 5 foot 6 inches tall and around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to officers.
Anyone with information about Sherrill can share tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or on the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
