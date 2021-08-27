ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers say they are searching for a man that allegedly tried to run over another man and his cat May 17, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Officers said they've identified Scott Everett Ford as the driver of the truck. Ford is charged with the following, according to officers:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- Felony animal cruelty
- Reckless driving
- Hit and run property damage
Detectives describe Ford as a 41-year-old man that is 5-foot-10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his legs, according to officers.
Anyone with information regarding Ford can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or by using the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
Ford was previously charged in connection to this incident in June, but he was released on a $20,000 secured bond.
Previously: Man charged as accessory, driver who attempted to run man over still on the run, police say
