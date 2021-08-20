ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Asheville announces that their emergency shelter initiative will continue, and they are delaying the vote on the Ramada Inn.
Officials say they're working to establish access to emergency shelter and alleviate homelessness in the city. They add that this is a complex project with moving pieces and stakeholder participation during the process.
Officials say that they anticipated that the City Council would vote to purchase the Ramada Inn on August 24. However, the vote will be postponed, according to officials. Decision-makers need more time to assess the details, work through the Request for Proposal process, build relationships with potential funders and work with the neighborhood.
The City will continue its current shelter operation at the Ramada Inn, located at 148 River Ford Parkway. They add that they are replicating lessons they learned from the temporary shelter at the Red Rood Inn.
To learn more about their emergency shelters please visit What is an emergency shelter, and why does the City of Asheville want to open one?
Those interested can also read the full press release at Emergency shelter initiative continues, Ramada Inn vote delayed.
