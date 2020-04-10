ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Outlets are hosting an upcoming blood drive with the American Red Cross who says donations are needed now more than ever.
The blood drive will start on Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day inside the food court.
Donors are asked to register in advance by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/give and entering the sponsor code Ashevilleoutlets.
“In these challenging times, Asheville Outlets is pleased to host this vital blood donation drive,” says Carla De Maria, Marketing Director of Asheville Outlets. “The need for blood donations is greater than ever and the American Red Cross provides a safe, convenient way to donate and help our fellow neighbor,” she adds.
