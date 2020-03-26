ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Outlets announced Thursday that, in accordance with guidelines issued by Buncombe County officials, the outlet mall will temporarily close beginning Friday.
The closure will remain in place until April 8.
The outlet mall said it plans to reopen as soon as the present ban has been lifted.
Three "essential retailers" will remain open, however. Those are Dollar Tree, Sportsman's Warehouse, and Uniform Destination.
iSmashed NC will continue to serve curbside pickup orders as well.
