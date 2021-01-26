Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Outlets is partnering with MANNA FoodBank in February to host a food drive.
The drive, which will run from February 2 through February 14 aims to collect non-perishable foods for distribution to those in need in Western North Carolina.
Items of need include green tea, low-sodium canned vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, low salt nuts, no sugar added fruits, shelf stable milk, whole grain pasta, brown rice, oatmeal, canola & olive oil, peanut butter, low sodium soups, canned and dried beans, low sugar cereals, granola bars and popcorn.
“The need for food is great and continues to rise in Western North Carolina. MANNA and its partner network serve more than100,000 people every month with emergency food support, up 68% from pre-pandemic averages,” says Olivia Onderlinde, Corporate Engagement Manager for MANNA Foodbank. “We could not be more grateful for partners like the Asheville Outlets stepping up to help us in this time of great need. Food drives and food donation are critical to our daily work in our WNC community,” she adds.
Bins will be located in the Asheville Outlets food court. Monetary donations can be made by clicking here.
