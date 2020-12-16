ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrest teen on 16 open warrants for drugs and weapons following foot chase on Tuesday.
According to Asheville PD, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police came into contact with 18-year-old Lukyas Lee Harbison in the area of the Westgate Shopping Center. After Harbison fled from officers, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Police say Harbison was charged with resist, delay, obstruct, and served with open warrants for the following:
- (4) Trafficking in Opium of Heroin
- (1) Assault by pointing a gun
- (1) Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- (1) Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- (1) First degree burglary
- (1) Carrying a concealed gun
- (1) Possession of drug paraphernalia
- (3) Dangerous drugs free texts
- (1) Possession of stolen firearm
- (2) Grand Jury Indictment for Trafficking in Opium or Heroin
The Asheville Police Department says Lukyas Lee Harbison is currently being held held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $160,000 secure bond.
