ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say two suspects involved in a domestic violence and child abuse case from July are now in custody.
Police said on Wednesday, September 23, after identifying an ongoing pattern of criminal abuse dating back to March 2020, 54-year-old Iris Delia Melendez-Townsend and 36-year-old Eric Elvin Melendez have been charged.
Police said after investigating Iris Melendez-Townsend has been charged with five counts of assault by strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse. Eric Melendez has been charged with 6 counts of misdemeanor child abuse.
Asheville PD said the Buncombe County Family Justice Center, Buncombe County Department of Social Services and Mission Children's Hospital have helped with this case.
On Friday, September 25, APD announced that Iris Delia Melendez-Townsend had been taken into custody.
On Monday, October 1, police say Eric Elvin Melendez was taken into custody.
