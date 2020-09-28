ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Asheville Police Department said a stolen vehicle and property connected to multiple incidents were recovered.
Asheville PD said at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday an officer saw a vehicle on Tunnel Road in east Asheville that had been reported stolen just two days prior.
APD said after further investigation a large amount of property that was suspected to have been stolen from vehicles in the Beverly Hills community in east Asheville was also in the vehicle.
Police said four individuals were charged in connection with this incident:
- Lauren Ann Russell, 32, of Asheville
- Possession of a Sch. II substance
- Resist, delay, obstruct an officer
- Misdemeanor probation violation
- Stephanie Karen Rieger, 26, of Asheville
- Possession of stolen goods
- Addison Lee Peek, 24, of Swannanoa
- Possession of stolen goods
- Cody Phillip Morris, 29, of Black Mountain
- Financial card theft
- Possession of stolen goods
- Possession of a sch. II controlled substance
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
Asheville PD said the case remains under investigation.
If anyone has information concerning this case, or concerning the series of cases in the Beverly Hills community, they are encouraged to call the APD at 828-252-1110.
