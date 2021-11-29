SHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department announced that a recent tip helped officers locate an armed suspect.
Officers said they responded to S. French Broad Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a tip that someone in the area had a gun in their hand.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man that matched the suspect's description and noticed that he was carrying a handgun. Officers identified the man as 48-year-old Jermaine D. Carson and determined they had dealt with him during a previous case.
According to officers, they told Carson to stop, but he continued to walk away. They said Carson then tossed the handgun into the bushes before he made contact with them.
Officers then located the handgun and began to search Carson. During their search, they also found a small baggie of what appeared to be crack cocaine.
Carson was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule II and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon following the incident. He was also charged on active warrants of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Assault by Pointing a Firearm and Armed to the Terror of the Public.
Carson was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $48,000 secured bond.
