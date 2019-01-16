ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating another armed robbery at a gas station, and officers say this is similar to previous armed robberies.
On Wednesday, APD confirmed to FOX Carolina they were investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday at the Shell gas station on Sweeten Creek Road. According to police, nobody was injured, but the armed robbery has similarities to other ones committed in Asheville recently.
Details regarding the armed robbery on Tuesday weren't immediately available. APD continues to investigate.
