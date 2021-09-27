ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said guns and drugs were seized during the arrest of a home invasion suspect on Sept. 23.
Police went to arrest Tristen DeAndre McAfee, a suspect who had open warrants for invading a home on July 27 on Ascension Drive, according to the department. During the arrest, two guns, suspected Fentanyl, and other drugs were seized. McAfee was charged with six additional crimes.
Officers said they seized the following items:
- S&W M&P 15-22 rifle
- Glock 36 handgun
- 11.7 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- 9.6 grams of Crack Cocaine
- $6,971
McAfee is currently in jail on a $425,000 bond. He has been charged with the following:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon (open warrant)
- Two counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping (open warrant)
- Larceny of a firearm (open warrant)
- Felony breaking and entering (open warrant)
- Two counts trafficking in Opium or Heroin
- Two counts possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Resist, delay, obstruct
