ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said community complaints of theft lead to arrest of a man with outstanding warrants on Sunday.
According to the Asheville PD, shortly after 1:30 a.m. an officer was patrolling in the Oakley community following community complaints of theft during the overnight hours. During the investigation, the officer encountered a male found to be in possession of a stolen bicycle from a nearby residence and suspected Fentanyl.
Police said 31-year-old Timothy Ryan Berlage was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, felony larceny, and felony possession of stolen goods.
Police mentioned that Berlage also had the following outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident on Sunday:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance
- Uttering a forged instrument
- Possession of stolen goods
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
More news: Coroner: Wren MS student suffers heart attack on bus, dies days after being put on life support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.