ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are seeking help to locate this missing person.
Police say 31-year-old Joshua Jackson was last seen on August 5, in the Mission Hospital area.
Police say Jackson is described as a 5'6" male that weighs 120 pounds and is bald.
If anyone has information on the location of Jackson is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
