ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public to locate a man wanted on kidnapping and assault charges.
Police said they responded to a report of an assault that occurred on Keebler Road at approximately 8 p.m. The victim was found to have been choked and beaten by a 45-year-old Reshod Lamar Henderson.
Police said after investigating Henderson is being charged with First degree kidnapping, Assault by strangulation and Assault on a female.
Police said Henderson should be considered to be armed and dangerous, and the public should contact 911 immediately and use caution if he is encountered.
If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Henderson, they are asked to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.
