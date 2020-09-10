ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said they need help locating this missing person.
Asheville PD said 67-year-old Clifford Steven Duke was last seen on Aug. 31.
Police described Duke as a 6'1" and approximately 290 pound male with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the location of Clifford Duke is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
