ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The chief of the Asheville Police Department is apologizing after officers in riot gear destroyed a medical tent during protests this week.
In a video posted to the department's Twitter timeline, chief David Zack says the incident on Tuesday "embarrassed" the city and the department, apologizing for the destruction of the medic station.
#Asheville Police Chief David Zack issues apology to community.https://t.co/kDdLO6m3Hi— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) June 4, 2020
"Some may find this message to be too little, too late, and that's fair," Zack says, acknowledging that a statement released Wednesday may not have assuaged concerns from the community. Zack says he spoke with an on-scene lieutenant who raised concerns about the incident, noting the incident could negatively affect relationships between the community and law enforcement.
"I have condemned and will continue to condemn, as will all officers of the Asheville Police Department, the unjustified killing of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement officers," Zack said, calling for justice in the four officers being held responsible for Floyd's death.
Zack says he's still learning more about the community, four months into his term, and says all can learn from the medic station destruction on June 2, 2020.
"Police reform needs to be more than a conversation, there needs to be action," he continued, promising major restructuring changes within the department that have been in the works for months. He says these changes will "bring community back to community policing".
