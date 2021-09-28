ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a community sent in complaints of drugs in Asheville, according to the Asheville police department.
Police said the investigation led to a gun, suspected Fentanyl, and crack cocaine being seized, as well two arrests.
Michael Jordan Lewis was charged with the following:
- Possession of firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Probation violation for armed robbery
- Resist, delay, obstruct
The department said he was later released on a $35,000 secured bond.
Marqua Robert Hines was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, police said. He was released on a $3,00 secured bond.
