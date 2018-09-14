ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police aren't going on a bear hunt nowadays, but they are on a bear feeder hunt.

On Thursday, the department tweeted out that someone near Woodrow Avenue is leaving food in dumpsters to feed them, which brings the animals close to Claxton Elementary School.

Officers are trying to figure out who's baiting the bears, and they want to speak with the person about how dangerous this is.

If you have any clue as to who the bear feeder is, the department will take your tips at (828) 252-1110.