ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police aren't going on a bear hunt nowadays, but they are on a bear feeder hunt.
On Thursday, the department tweeted out that someone near Woodrow Avenue is leaving food in dumpsters to feed them, which brings the animals close to Claxton Elementary School.
Officers are trying to figure out who's baiting the bears, and they want to speak with the person about how dangerous this is.
If you have any clue as to who the bear feeder is, the department will take your tips at (828) 252-1110.
NEW BERN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina television station is evacuating as Hurrica…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.