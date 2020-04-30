Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville responded to a fatal collision Wednesday night on U.S. 25.
According to officers, police arrived on scene at 9:45 p.m. to discover a single vehicle collision.
Police say the accident was in the vicinity of Merrimon Avenue and Glen Falls Road.
We're told a pickup truck, driven by 55-year-old Tommy Eugene Bucklew, left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Police say Bucklew died on scene before first responders arrived.
We're told the crash is still under investigation at this time.
More news: Initial unemployment claims drop in South Carolina for second week in a row
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.