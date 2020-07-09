ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say an elderly woman has died after a collision Thursday morning.
APD says it happened at 9 a.m. on Meadow Road, when the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra traveling northeast on the road crossed the center line, striking a 2007 RAV4 in which 87-year-old Jo Gillis Murray was a passenger. She was seriously injured and taken to Mission Hospital, but she died there due to her injuries.
Charges have not been filed as of writing, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.