ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Asheville Police Department said an investigation into community complaints of drug activity led to one individual arrested and seized firearms, illegal drugs, and currency.
Asheville PD said 31-year-old Shaun Emmanuel Gelpi was charged after officers investigated community complaints of drug activity in the River Ridge Drive area at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.
As a result of the investigation, Police said they seized five firearms, illegal drugs, and $8,008 in currency.
Items seized include:
- Anderson Arms AM15 Assault Rifle
- CMMG Inc. MK4 Assault Rifle
- Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm handgun
- Llama Max ICF .45 cal handgun
- Canik TP9 9mm handgun
- 14.83lbs of marijuana and marijuana products
- 376.48g of psilocybin mushrooms
- 13.4g of ketamine
- 4.13g of powder cocaine
- 3.5g of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- 41 Xanax pills
- $8,088
Police said Gelpi was charged with:
- Possession of firearm by a felon
- Trafficking in schedule VI
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule I
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule III
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule IV
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule VI
- Maintain a dwelling for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
