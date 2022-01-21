ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently charged following an incident on January 20.
Officers said the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Michael Worley, was walking on Boyd Avenue trying to enter unlocked vehicles in the area.
Officers said they responded at around 10:00 p.m. and spoke to a nearby homeowner. The homeowner told officers that he confronted Worley when he saw him trying to steal a surveillance camera off his porch. The homeowner stated that Worley then pulled out a knife and threatened him before running away.
According to officers, they searched a nearby wooded area and quickly found Worley. Officers recovered the knife he used and the camera that he stole.
Worley was charged with Larceny, Armed to the Terror, Trespass, and Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, according to deputies. He was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $2,000 secured bond.
