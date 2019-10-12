ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment has been taken into custody after seven hours of negotiation with the crisis team.
APD says 45-year-old Ashley Dean Henry, of Asheville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, with additional charges forthcoming. The arrest was announced just after 8 p.m.
Police say they were initially called to the scene at the Altamont Apartments in the downtown area. There, they located a female gunshot victim at the apartments just after 1:30 p.m. The victim had a wound to the hand and was transported to a nearby hospital.
APD confirmed just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect, later identified as Henry, was taken into custody safely.
Police asked the public to avoid the area as they worked to resolve the crisis and take the suspect into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.