ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a person has barricaded themselves inside a downtown apartment, and that the crisis team is trying to help them Saturday evening.
Police also located a gunshot victim at the apartments just after 1:30 p.m. A female was located with a wound to the hand and transported to a nearby hospital.
APD confirmed just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday that a suspect was inside a unit at the Altamont Apartments. We're told the person is likely armed, which prompted the response of the crisis team.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they work to resolve the crisis and take the suspect into custody.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.