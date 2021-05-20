ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department are seeking the public's help identifying a man in critical condition.
Police described the man as approximately 5'5" and weighing 142 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on his body, with the most distinct being a cassette tape with the letter 'A' and the number '2' on each side located on his lower abdomen.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact 828-252-1110. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
