ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department have identified a man who had been in critical condition for two months.
On May 20, officers said the man had multiple tattoos across his body including a cassette tape on his lower abdomen, a Da Vinci "flying machine on his left side and the "Man's Response to Vibrations" on his left chest area. According to officers, the most distinct tattoo is the cassette tape which has the letter 'A' and the number '2' on each side.
Police described the man as approximately 5'5" and weighing 142 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
On July 19, officers said the man had been identified and his family has been contacted.
