ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating after a woman was shot in the foot Thursday night.
APD says it unfolded just before 9 p.m. at the Pisgah View Apartments. Officers found a woman suffering the non-fatal wound, and she was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Officers say an initial investigation indicates a fight broke out shortly before, but don't believe the women involved in the fight are suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information can call APD at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. You can remain anonymous either way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.