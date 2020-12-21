ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating vandalism reports at several businesses.
According to Asheville PD, officers responded to five reports of vandalism to a business area on Monday morning. The reported incidents occurred at the following locations:
- 362 Depot Street
- 1295 Tunnel Road
- 1012 Patton Avenue
- 75 Victoria Road
- 781 Biltmore Avenue
Police say windows to businesses were damaged by projectiles fired possibly by an air gun.
APD is asking anyone who has experienced damage similar to these crimes to contact the APD by filling out a property damage report online.
If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
