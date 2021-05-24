ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a K9 officer located nearly 60 grams of drugs and cash during an arrest.
According to the police department, APD K9 'Boss', the susepct Rebert Charles Banks, Jr. was taken into custody after an investigation into multiple Tip411 complaints about drug activity on Hanover Street. During the arrest, Banks ran from officers and threw several items as he ran. After he was safely arrested, Boss retraced Banks' path and located 57 grams of Methamphetamine and $2700.
Asheville PD said Banks was released from jail on an $81,000 secure bond. He was served with an open warrant for driving while license revoked and charged with two counts Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Resisting public officer and Driving while license revoked, not impaired.
MORE NEWS: Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.