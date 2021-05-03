ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said a man charged in a 2008 sexual assault cold case has been located.

According to Asheville PD, Gerald Davis was charged with second degree forcible rape on December 11, 2018 for an incident that occurred on August 3, 2008.

Asheville Police charge suspect in decade old rape case, now need your help finding him Police in Asheville have named a suspect in a cold case for a sexual assault that has gone unsolved since 2008.

Police said in 2008, Asheville PD received a report of a sexual assault in the area of South French Broad Avenue. A sexual assault evidence kit was collected, however, it was not sent to the state lab for testing due to the more stringent standards in place for testing at the time. In November of 2018, APD was notified that the kit from August 2008 matched Davis' DNA.

APD said Davis was located in Atlanta on April 28 with the help of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Davis is being extradited back to North Carolina.

MORE NEWS: Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies respond to stabbing near Bailey St. on Saturday