ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police said they have identified a suspect accused in the shooting death of a man along Riverside Dr. that occurred on June 13.
Police are charging 29-year-old Tyrell Devon Warren with murder and the shooting of another person in relation to the incident, according to a release.
Warren was described by deputies as measuring around five feet, eight inches in height and weighing around 154 pounds.
Police said that they responded to a a 911 call at around 1:48 Sunday morning and located Wilson when they arrived.
The other victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, police confirm.
Warren is being charged by police with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run, according to a release from APD.
Police said that Warren also has open warrants for possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property under false pretenses, conspiring to obtain property under false pretenses, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and first degree burglary
On June 22, police said Warren was located in Monroe, North Carolina by law enforcement in a stolen vehicles being driven by Emily Rachelle Derrick.
Officials said Warren was served with his open warrants for the death of Brian Keith Wilson, Jr. and transported to the Buncombe County jail where he is being held on no bond. Derrick was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She is currently in the Union County jail on a $120,000 secure bond.
