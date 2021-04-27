ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.
According to police, Cameron Jonti Cooper, 24, has ten open warrants:
- Assault on a female (2 counts)
- First-degree kidnapping
- Larceny
- Resisting public officer
- Pretrial release violation (3 counts)
- Larceny from a person
- Injury to personal property
Officers say Cooper is 5'10", weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, as well as several tattoos on his arms including a drama mask, "Zaiden Child of God" and "704".
Police say Cooper is armed and dangerous and ask that you do not approach him.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron you can submit it anonymously using the TIP2APD smartphone app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also call (828) 252-1110.
