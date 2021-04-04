ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are looking for a suspect who broke into home and assaulted a resident.
According to the police department, officers responded to Erskine Street where they found that a suspect had forced his way into a home and assaulted the resident inside but was able to escape. Officers said the victim only suffered minor injuries.
Asheville PD identified the suspect as 48-year-old Willis Demeatric Workman. Workman is 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with the words "Born to Die Let's Ride," and another tattoo on his right forearm with the name "Joshua."
Officers have charged Workmand with with two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and two counts of assault on a female.
Anyone with any information on Workman's whereabouts, are asked to contact Asheville PD at (828) 252-1110.
