ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says 20 more people were arrested Wednesday night during another night of protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.
APD says all 20 were charged on June 3 for violating curfew, with some for failing to disperse on command. Most of those arrested were from North Carolina, but three were from elsewhere in the United States.
Here's the list of those arrested and the cities they are from:
- Aleksandar Korda, 27, of Asheville
- Ayden David Miller, 19, of Asheville
- Brandon Clint Durham, 34, of Asheville
- Charles Jordan Thompson, 33, of Hendersonville
- Chastopher Storm Andrus, 33, of Asheville
- Christopher Shane Pankey, 33, of Asheville
- Duncan Andrew Small, 28, of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida
- Forrest Michael Alvarez, 27, of Asheville
- Fianna Louise Seminara, 23, of Asheville
- Hadley Luz Stevenson, 22, of Asheville
- Holbrook Green Christiana, 23, of Waterville, Maine
- Howard Russell Dye, 50, of Clyde, N.C.
- Kara Nett Hinkley, 36, of Asheville
- Kaylyn Margarent Brookes, 32, of Asheville
- Madison Caroline Talley, 22, of Asheville
- Matthew Gregory Swedan, 21, of Asheville
- Nicholas James Carr, 28, of Sterling, Massachusetts
- Peter Coontz Conaboy, 24, of Asheville
- William Edward Hesse III, 27, of Hendersonville
- Wyly James Weeks, 31, of Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.